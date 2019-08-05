Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck carrying crates of beer has spilled about 10,000 bottles onto a road
A truck carrying crates of beer has spilled about 10,000 bottles onto a road
News

German truck spills 10,000 bottles of beer

5th Aug 2019 9:00 AM

POLICE in Germany say a truck carrying crates of beer has lost part of its load, spilling about 10,000 bottles onto a road in the southwest of the country.

Mannheim police said volunteer firefighters from two nearby towns and a local civil defence team took part in the salvage operation, but an estimated 12,000 euros ($A20,000) worth of beer was lost in the crash late Friday.

Police said the truck driver is being investigated for failing to properly secure his load.

More Stories

beer crash truck

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Full names of 49 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 49 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Jobs explosion from $15b defence contract

    premium_icon Jobs explosion from $15b defence contract

    News Combat vehicle project puts QLD in driver’s seat for contracts

    'What a waste of water': Resident can't find answers

    premium_icon 'What a waste of water': Resident can't find answers

    News Grandfather says authority has 'moral obligation' to fix problem.

    'Just add water': transformation in sight for suffering town

    premium_icon 'Just add water': transformation in sight for suffering town

    Rural The dam scheme was first put forward more than 20 years ago.