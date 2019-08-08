German stayer kicks off equine invasion

Three international raiders work at the Werribee Quarantine Centre last year.

Three international raiders work at the Werribee Quarantine Centre last year.

THE first of the European imports will arrive at Werribee next week, signalling the start of the annual spring invasion.

Five horses will arrive from Europe, led by German stayer Django Freeman and Caliburn.

The quintet will spend two weeks at Werribee before joining local stables.

Django Freeman, runner-up in the Group 1 German Derby behind Laccario, will join Robert Hickmott's yard.

Racing Victoria expects the first major shipment of northern hemisphere gallopers to arrive on September 28.

The second wave will follow on October 12.

A contingent of Japanese horses is expected in early October, leaving Werribee's quarantine facility fully occupied.

Unlike last season, Charlie Appleby will not be sending runners to Australia early.

The Englishman, who capped a phenomenal raid with Cross Counter in the Melbourne Cup, successfully targeted the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes with Jungle Cat last September.

But, after assessing options for his team, Appleby has decided to send his runners to Australia later this season.