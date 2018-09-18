German beer barn's sign goes walkabout

HEISENBERG Haus is a popular Ipswich bar and restaurant attracting diners with its German beers and food.

But one thief got a taste for an off-the-menu item and in an illegal take-away manoeuvre nicked an advertising sign.

The distinctive Heisenberg Haus sign was spotted some-time later when it was advertised for sale online at on Gumtree.

A Heisenberg Haus sign was stolen, then popped up for sale on Gumtree. Contributed

The ad listed the seller as Shane Sambrooks from West Ipswich, and included his telephone number.

A few months later Ipswich detectives spoke to Sambrooks and he was charged with the theft.

"I plead guilty", said Shane Ronald Sambrooks when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court via video-link from jail, where he was held for unrelated matters.

Sambrooks, 32, pleaded guilty to stealing the restaurant sign between January 3 and January 6.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said police were contacted by a restaurant manager about the theft after the sign went missing from the carpark off Limestone St.

When interviewed, Sambrooks initially denied stealing anything, claiming he found the sign in a bin near his home.

"He denies removing the sign from the wall. It has not been located," Sgt Turnbull said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum queried as to why he stole the sign.

"I pretty much crossed the road where I lived to a big skip bin," Sambrooks said.

"I took it from there.

"I didn't have permission to take it from the bin. I didn't know it was actually stealing."

Ms MacCallum said the sign was not located, but she noted that Sambrooks did give police an indication as to where it might be.

She convicted and sentenced him to two months jail, immediately suspended for 12 months.