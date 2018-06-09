Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women were allegedly bound with cable ties and electrical cord this morning during a violent burglary in Kingston.
Two women were allegedly bound with cable ties and electrical cord this morning during a violent burglary in Kingston.
News

Backpacker missing from Byron ‘suspicious’: Police

by Amanda Robbemond
9th Jun 2018 1:45 PM

A GERMAN backpacker is still missing more than one week after she was last seen at Byron Bay.

Jacqueline Kupke, 20, was last seen on June 1 outside of an English language school at Carlyle Street.

When she failed to show up for her job as a cleaner on June 4, she was reported missing.

"At this stage we're following up a number of leads as a result of information gained from our public appeal," Detective Inspector Bobbie Cullen said.

It is understood police were concerned she had disappeared in suspicious circumstances as she had left her personal belongs at her accommodation at the school.

Det Inp Cullen said they were still continuing to investigate every aspect and at this point in time they believed her to still be alive.

"We're hoping she's alive, yes," she said.

"We're following up a number of leads and obviously can't give too much out until we confirm that information is true and correct."

Police remain concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Those with information can contact the Tweed Police Station and Police Link on 131 444.

backpacker editors picks germany missing nsw police

Top Stories

    Legend of Lennon lives on in music

    Legend of Lennon lives on in music

    Music A NEW show is about to give John Lennon fans an insight into the man, his life, his music and his tragic death.

    Bonka back on home turf

    Bonka back on home turf

    Music DJs return home for Ipswich Cup

    City mad for home on wheels

    City mad for home on wheels

    Travel There were more than 4000 registered caravans in Ipswich in 2017

    How the LNP plans to fix our hospitals

    premium_icon How the LNP plans to fix our hospitals

    Health What the opposition will do to cut waiting times

    Local Partners