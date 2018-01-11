OUTSPOKEN Australian feminist Germaine Greer says actor Craig McLachlan "has been punished already" after claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour against him were made earlier this week.

In an interview this morning with Radio National, Greer was critical of how the Doctor Blake Mysteries star has been treated, and cited the suspension of that series as evidence of his punishment.

"He hasn't been proved guilty of anything," she said.

"Now it's becoming if you're in a position of power or influence, you can't make a pass at somebody, because it will be considered to be inappropriate use of influence, force and so on.

"How do you express desire without putting pressure on people?"

"Why can't we have a rational attitude to sexual offences?" she asked.

There should be a category of sexual assault where there are "different degrees of gravity according to the amount of damage that you do," she said.

Germaine Greer attends the announcement of Melbourne University acquiring her lifetime archive.

Greer applauded the women who have come out in force against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and other men accused of sexual assault and harassment in the workplace, but she suggested that ultimately many women will lose those fights.

"It's going to be dreadful because all the powerful men who are now in all sorts of trouble are already briefing their lawyers," she said.

"It's going to be the OJ Simpson trial all over again in spades, it will go on and on, and it will pit woman against woman.

"And I'm really concerned that the women who have given testimony now will be taken to pieces," Greer said.

"Because power is power, ultimately, and the people protesting are people who don't have the power."

Greer says she wants a “rational attitude to sexual offence”. Picture: Supplied

In the wideranging interview, Greer said she found US President Donald Trump "Interesting".

"He interests me because they can't control him. And while nobody's looking, the dollar is increasing in value, and there are a quarter of a million new jobs a month, he's saying he'll make America great again, and where blue collar workers are concerned, it's working."

She denied she was a Trump fan, however.

"I'm not [enthusiastic about Trump]. I'm not enthusiastic about America - it's the most dangerous nation in the world."

Greer was dismissive of the possibility of an Oprah Winfrey presidency.

"If you can have Ronald Reagan [as President], you can probably have just about anybody," she said.