Georgia eager to help waiting for return to court

ENERGETIC Ipswich Force basketballer Georgia Ralph shares everyone's frustration at not being able to train or play on the court.

However, the accomplished state league guard has plenty to keep her busy during a challenging time.

As a qualified physiotherapist, Ralph is able to continue her valuable medical service, working full-time in Logan and Ipswich.

While that is a godsend after graduating with her Masters at UQ last year, she's also able to share her skills helping her husband Jason.

The Ipswich Force men's team captain has been on a rehabilitation program since a second operation in late December to repair nerve and disc damage in his back and right leg.

"He is still on the road to recovery but he's done really well,'' Georgia said.

"He's slowly but surely getting back into it all but just has to monitor his workloads - not trying to do much too soon.''

After Jason earlier thanked Georgia for her support and guidance, she appreciated her husband checking he was sticking to the plan.

"Every time he does a workout, he's like: 'Am I allowed to do this'?'' Georgia said with a laugh.

Georgia Ralph. Picture: Rob Williams

With the inaugural NBL 1 North season cancelled this season, Jason has more time to complete his recovery without the added pressure of returning to high intensity sport too early.

"It's a blessing in disguise,'' Georgia said.

"He would have played through any pain, or if he wasn't quite ready, he would have played anyway.''

The forced break after last season's massive setback gives the loyal Ipswich skipper a more measured opportunity to prepare properly for next season.

"He's pretty much at the end. It's just getting him back to his normal fitness,'' she said.

"He's pretty much ticked the boxes from a physio point of view. But now it's just getting him back to where he was . . . slow but steady.''

Georgia is also doing her own individual training, including some running with teammate Amy Lewis.

The fleet-footed guards are also joining closeknit Force friends in regular hangouts where they enjoy trivia sessions and have a virtual catch-up.

"It's been a bit hard because we can't really get on a basketball court,'' Georgia, 25, said, appreciating the regular online contact with her teammates.

"I think everyone is just kind of creating their workouts at home and try to push things as much as they can . . . trying to keep fit.

"It's going to be a very long off-season so we're all super excited to get back there and just see something at least.''

The elite Force basketballers are awaiting news on when the Ipswich and Brisbane club competitions can resume.

"We're all itching to get back but we understand the precautions and what we're not allowed to do,'' she said.

Youth advantage for future

The Ipswich Force women's basketball team looked strong and settled preparing for the new NBL 1 conference before it was delayed 12 months.

One compensating aspect is that most of the Ipswich players are young and have built some fine combinations in recent state league seasons.

"We thoroughly enjoy playing together and we nearly had our core group back,'' Ralph said.

"We had a really good team shaping up and we'd all worked quite hard in the pre-season.

"It's a little bit disheartening when you've worked so hard and had a pre-season and you can't play but there's always next year.

"We've just got to be thankful for our health and there's bigger problems in the world at the moment.''

As for Easter, Ralph said it was a low-key time in self-isolation with her husband Jason.