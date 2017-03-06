George hatches plan for Willowbank to move to Ipswich West

LEADER: Willowbank resident George Hatchman has written to the ECQ asking for Willowbank to be relocated in Ipswich West and not Scenic Rim.

COMMUNITY feedback has led Willowbank Area Residents' Group (WAG) president George Hatchman to write to the ECQ to get the suburb moved from the proposed Scenic Rim seat to Ipswich West.

Mr Hatchman, a respected local leader, said his proposal was all about ensuring Willowbank was in a seat that reflected its community of interest.

He has support for his proposal from sitting Ipswich West MP Jim Madden

Willowbank currently resides in the seat of Lockyer, but the proposed redistribution will have the suburb of 901 voters in 467 households residing within Scenic Rim.

In his letter to the ECQ, Mr Hatchman said Willowbank was an urban suburb of Ipswich "with its community of interest being centred on RAAF Amberley, Yamanto/Winston Glades, Rosewood and Ipswich”.

As a result he said it "should have logically been located into the Ipswich West electorate”.

Mr Hatchman said the new Amberley District State Primary School and Rosewood State High (located in Ipswich West) "provides education for our children which additionally directs focus our community of interest in the proposed realigned electorate of Ipswich West”.

"The retail centre of interest for the household requirements of Willowbank residents is nominally sourced at Yamanto, Ipswich City and Rosewood which are either included within the proposed realigned electorate of Ipswich West or in close proximity,” he said.

He also said Willowbank and RAAF Amberley have an integrated, common and aligned history.

On the subject of representation he said that the electoral office for the electorate of Scenic Rim was located at Boonah and is "principally a representation of a rural area and rural industries”.

"Willowbank residents would understand that this is contrary to the more urban connection of Willowbank with the city of Ipswich and being more aligned to be integral with the employment and economic demographics of the electorate Ipswich West,” he said.

Mr Madden said his feedback from Willowbank residents was that the suburb was "part of that greater Amberley/Yamanto area and has a much greater connection with Ipswich than it does with Scenic Rim”.

"My southern boundary now is Warrill Creek and on the western side is Amberley/Rosewood Rd,” he said.

"So Willowbank just falls outside my area but I have regular conversations with residents on issues.

"Under the redistribution I will get the suburb of Yamanto and I was surprised I didn't also get Willowbank.

"The submission of the ALP was that I should take in the western suburbs of Ipswich.”