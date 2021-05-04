Menu
George Christensen MP at the LNP State Council, Brisbane Convention Centre, South Brisbane. Picture: Liam Kidston
Politics

George Christensen seeks to pocket $100k from taxpayers

Melanie Whiting
4th May 2021 12:27 PM | Updated: 3:29 PM
Dawson MP George Christensen could walk away from politics with a six-figure taxpayer-funded payout if his request to be disendorsed from the Liberal National Party is approved.

Last month, the maverick MP revealed the "time was right" to announce he would not recontest his seat at the upcoming election.

The Australian reported Mr Christensen had already nominated for preselection, and the LNP's candidate vetting committee had already approved him to stand ahead of his shock retirement announcement.

The News Corp publication reported Mr Christensen had since failed to withdraw his nomination and his local branch had requested LNP headquarters overturn its candidate approval and formally reject his nomination to stand at the next election.

If the party disendorses the Dawson MP, he could be eligible for a "resettlement allowance" involving a taxpayer-funded payment of $105,600, or six-months' salary.

Parliament rules state a politician who "retires involuntarily" from parliament - including through loss of party endorsement - may be eligible for the one-off payment.

Mr Christensen declined to comment on the report, with a spokeswoman saying he would not be commenting on "internal LNP matters".

Speaking in Mackay on Tuesday, Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese slammed the request.

"This is just the latest example of how the LNP confuses taxpayers' money with Liberal National Party money," he said.

"This is just another example of the latest in George Christensen putting himself before taxpayers and the interests of North Queensland."

Mr Albanese has announced mine worker Shane Hamilton as the party's candidate for the seat of Dawson in a highly strategic move months out from the federal election.

The Federal Labor leader has described the seat as an "absolute priority" for the party.

