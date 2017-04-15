28°
George and Dawn share secret to 60 years of marriage

Emma Clarke
| 15th Apr 2017 10:07 AM Updated: 10:14 AM
SIXTY YEARS: George and Dawn Blaine of Lowood will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 20.
SIXTY YEARS: George and Dawn Blaine of Lowood will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 20.

SIXTY years of marriage was 'hard yakka'.

Reflecting on six decades of married life over a cup of tea at the dining table in their Lowood home, George and Dawn Blaine say the secret to a long and happy marriage is hard work.

"It's rough," George said.

"Family has kept us together.

"The most memorable part was having children, we had four children, two boys and two girls."

George and Dawn were married at Church of England at North Ipswich on April 20, 1957 when they were both 20.

Now 80, they can remember the night they met. It was at the dances at North Ipswich when they were 17.

George said it was Dawn who asked him to dance.

"We met at the dances, we used to go to all the dances. It was old time dance, ball room," he said.

Dawn said they became engaged at the Wintergarden and George "had to go and see Mum and Dad to ask for permission".

The Ipswich locals moved to Lowood in 1978 in pursuit of a quiet lifestyle.

George and Dawn Blaine of Lowood celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
George and Dawn Blaine of Lowood celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

 

George worked as a painter throughout South East Queensland and made the most of the toils of Expo 88.

He also had a strong history in local footy, having coached Norths in 1966 and A-Grade in 1977 before finishing his career as an international referee, including "the pommies vs Toowoomba" and the Country Championships finals.

"I was a painter all my life. I started off in the railway as an apprentice and then I went out on my own. During Expo I had 65 men employed. I put 32 apprentice through their apprenticeship and with no government assistance, I did it all my self," he said.

Dawn worked at the North Ipswich Woollen Mills and Simon's Suit Factory.

"I worked at Simon's Suit factory, that's how I started out. I had to do the sweeping out and the cleaning and all the teas and go and buy their lunch and dinner," she said.

"Then I got in the button machine, I had to cut all the thread off. I only go that far and then they moved to Brisbane and they picked me to help pack everything up and that was it for Simon's Suites.

"Then I worked at the Woollen Mills at North Ipswich and I was a weaver. I ended up being a weaver but I was interested in hand sewing, I would have liked to have been a mender, I think that would have suite me better. It was hard work."

Topics: 60th anniversary ipswich lowood

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!