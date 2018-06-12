Geoffrey Rush's childhood home hits the market
MORE than a decade ago, as David Spear set about piecing together his farming property Lyra Views, he unknowingly bought a piece of Australian movie history.
In the market for a home to place on his grazing land at Wyberba, south of Ballandean, Mr Spear purchased the old cottage at 9 Robertson St, South Toowoomba, which was being moved to make way for the city's growing developments.
He was shocked to later discover during a phone call with a journalist that he had purchased none other than Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush's childhood home.
Now, because of health reasons, Mr Spear is putting the 39 hectare property and historic home on the market.
Three and a half years ago surgeons found an "incidental tumour" while Mr Spear underwent a routine operation.
"They found it while they were after my appendix. I woke with a 40cm scar up my belly," he said.
The upshot of the surgery is that now Mr Spear says he can't lift a bale of hay, let alone run cattle, so the property has to go.
The property - both the house and land - is already listed on the market.
But Mr Spear said that if somebody wanted to buy the house separately, he would be open to offers - subject to his bank's approval.
He said the property had been renovated over the years, and had been re-wired and had a new roof installed.
But it retains its old-world charm, like the original slow-combustion stove and 1950s style kitchen cabinets.
"It's a good, old house with good, old hardwood bones," he said.
For more information on Lyra Views, contact Stanthorpe Real Estate's Logan Steele on 4681 3311.