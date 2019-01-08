'Gentle giant' seeks loving home

Chester is hoping to find a new home at the RSPCA pop Up Adoption event this weekend. Pictured with RSPCA Wacol animal attendant Dani Oatway

Chester is hoping to find a new home at the RSPCA pop Up Adoption event this weekend. Pictured with RSPCA Wacol animal attendant Dani Oatway Rob Williams

CHESTER the mastiff cross great dane has been cared for by members of the RSPCA at Wacol since he was surrendered three months ago.

He was handed over to the RSPCA in Bundaberg on October 6 because his previous owners' backyard was too small.

This "gentle giant", as he is known around the Brisbane campus, will be one of the many hundreds of animals who will be looking for new homes at the RSPCA Pop Up Adoption event this weekend.

The four-year-old male is very boisterous and loves to go for walks. He often gets the "two minute zoomies" when he is excited to see people or play with his favourite toys.

TOO CUTE: Chester is available for adoption. Rob Williams

He is friendly with all people, and happy to give you a big sloppy kiss.

When he isn't being social with people, Chester is quite happy to lounge around and sleep the day away.

He would however suit a family where he is your one and only pet, and a home where he can be let inside to partake in family activities. He loves nothing more than lying at your feet while he receives pats.

If you would like to adopt Chester, be sure to inquire about him at the Pop Up Adoption this Saturday.