Gentle determined to dominate again

TRIATHLON: Noosa Triathlon queen Ashleigh Gentle says she is looking forward to pushing herself in a bid to defend and continue her record success in the iconic event.

The 28-year-old claimed her sixth Noosa crown last year, surpassing Emma Frodeno's (nee Snowsill) five titles to be the event's most successful elite female athlete.

Another win this weekend would mean she would break Craig Walton's record of seven triumphs and extend her consecutive run of Noosa wins to six.

Gentle was itching to hit the Olympic distance course, which involves a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride, and 10km run.

"The ITU season was long and challenging, but I have been anticipating Noosa Triathlon for a long time," Gentle said.

"I'm really thankful I have the chance to race again before the year is out. Noosa is my favourite race of the year and I feel as though I have prepared quite well.

"I want to defend my title."

Gentle said she had been relishing some extra time away from the sport of late but had made sure to keep her training and fitness up.

"I had my time trial bike ready to go once I got home from Europe, so it's (Noosa) been a motivating change," she said.

"I have been enjoying being home spending time with family and friends, as well as a week in Kona, but I created a good routine and I look forward to pushing it hard on race day."

Edged out for second place in a photo finish last year by Natalie van Coevorden, Radka Kahlefeldt is also looking to make an impact on Sunday.

"Noosa triathlon isn't just a race for me. It is a whole week of triathlon and sport celebrations in the nicest location in the world," she said.

"Last year I had a great race and it was very special to be on the podium. I will race hard to get a great result again this year.

Among the locals to contest the elite female triathlon is Romy Wolstencroft.

