Genius plan to protect iconic Queens Park fig from storms

ONE of Queens Park's signature heritage fig trees will be protected for the future after a proactive measure by Ipswich City Council.

Support cradles have been installed underneath the hill's weeping fig on Goleby Ave.

The tree had three extended horizontal limbs, with the majority of foliage weighted at the end, which were susceptible to fracture in strong winds.

Ipswich City Council Works, Parks and Recreation acting chief operating officer Bryce Hines said the council wanted to make sure the significant and healthy heritage tree had the best future possible.

"If one of these extended limbs was to fracture, it could jeopardise the future health of this tree," he said.

"The padded support cradles have been designed to not have contact with the bough.

Support cradles have been installed underneath a Hill's Weeping Fig on Goleby Avenue. Contributed

"It is essential the branches are independent and able to move with wind conditions, which will encourage bough strength."

Mr Hines said the effort would reduce the chance of the branches snapping during severe weather.

"The cradles have been designed as a backup support for strong winds, effectively preventing these limbs from overextending," he said.

"With storm season approaching, it's timely to make sure this very old and significant tree has some extra assistance."

The support cradles are permanently anchored in place.

Another tree in Queens Park, a 100-year-old hoop pine, will be cut down.

Arborists have been watching the tree since August and determined it could fall at any minute.