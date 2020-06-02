‘Generous to a fault’: Steve McMeniman remembered

IT wasn't easy for Two Butchers staff to return to work on Sunday but it's something Steve would have wanted.

They were met with a huge array of flowers, left by members of the community as a show of support after the death of the popular Springfield business owner.

The shop was closed on Saturday out of respect for one half of the Two Butchers, Steve McMeniman, who lost his battle with cancer.

The father of two passed away on Friday night after being recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

For business partner and close friend Ken Kearney, the loss was hard to wrap his head around.

"(On Sunday) when we opened, it got to us quite a bit," he said.

"The community had put a lot of flowers around the shop. It brought us to tears.

"We've gotten a lot of support from the community.

"It shows how much he affected everyone around here."

Mr Kearney said his friend was "generous to a fault."

"His personality is so out there and he just loved talking to people," he said.

"He could walk into a room and brighten it up. People were drawn to him.

"He's touched a lot of people. Everywhere you go around the shopping centre, people are coming up to you with best wishes.

"We're just going to miss the bloke."

Ken Kearney and Steve McMeniman, the Two Butchers, in 2017.

Thousands of messages were posted online in his honour; a testament to the impact he had.

"Steve would never wants us to stop," a statement on the business' Facebook page read.

"For those who knew Steve well, he would say 'hold it flat, never give up'.

"There's no words to express how grateful we are for the love and support from our customers and community.

"We are keeping Steve's name high."

Customers and the local business community rallied around the former police officer when his fight with cancer became public.

On May 19 the news that Mr McMeniman was "embarking on the biggest fight of his life" was announced on the Two Butchers Facebook page.

"Just prior to COVID-19 our much loved Aussie larrikin Steve was dealt a devastating blow," a statement read.

"He's currently receiving chemo and even through the pain and sickness he still phones up everyday, asking how things are at the shop."

He started the business with Mr Kearney in 2017 at Orion shopping centre.

The pair was named as 'Jordan Greats' in the Queensland Day Awards last year for their work advocating for men's mental health and their support for charity.

Mr McMeniman told the QT last year the number of charities and community organisations the business supported was too long to list.

"There's been so many I can hardly remember them all," he said at the time.

He said his father had drilled into him that he had a duty to those most in need if he was in a position to do so.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $17,000, which will go towards supporting his family.

The impact Steve McMeniman had on those around him

Veronica All: From our family to Steves and his work family, there are no words to say that are ever enough at these times. You fought a good battle Steve. We will miss you. Condolences to you all. Thinking of his family. Sending love, hugs and support to you all at this very sad time.

Sharon Knipe: You were a larrikin with a big heart, big smile and a big personality, you weren't just a butcher to your customers you were also a friend, who will be greatly missed my friend by all. Deepest condolences to Steve's family, friends and team at this very sad time. R.I.P Stevie.

Jodi Le Bas: This is the worst possible news to wake up to. We are devastated. Steve was truly just a terrific bloke. It is beyond cruel to be taken so young from his family & friends. I can find no words of comfort today. I'm so glad Bassie had a chance to see you, not knowing it would be the last time. Sending deepest sympathies to your family. To the Two Butchers staff, what a great bloke to have worked beside each day. I hope you find comfort today x

Damita Carter: RIP STEVE! you were a great man and the best butcher our community has ever seen. Condolences to his family and mates.

Matt Hews: This is terribly sad news. I'm glad to have met Steve, he was a truly awesome person! Always willing to give everything he had, and then more! We've lost a great community man, and my condolences go out to the Two Butchers team, and Steve's family. I can only imagine their grief. Thank you for all the laughs we shared Steve, and may you rest in peace.

Mandi Forrester-Jones: Absolutely heartbreaking. So sad. Condolences to all of Steve's family and friends. Sending love and strength to all. Thank you Steve for all you did for your community and customers always with a smile. You'll be missed. RIP

Paul Kirwan: Absolutely devastated by this news. A true legend of our community and a great friend. Mate- you had a special way to connect with everyone- you brought out the best in them. You will be truely missed. My loveable thoughts goes to his family - they were blessed by his touch as we all were. Keep them smiling up there mate.

Sarah Jane: Growing up in Tenterfield you were definately the laugh and life of the party Sprizac. You had a very down to earth and light hearted nature, yet never failed to make people laugh. You were born with a beautiful soul and have definately been taken too soon. Thoughts and prayers to your family and friends. We are all blessed to have known you.

Craig Claxton: We are feeling so sorry for Steve's family and his extended Two Butchers family. Everyone that had the pleasure of knowing Steve, having a yarn and experiencing his warmth and hospitality will truly miss him. A small comfort is in knowledge he is not suffering anymore. Rest in peace Steve. Well miss your smile and friendship.

June Johnson: I have no words either to convey such a great loss. Steve was one of the friendliest, time-giving, hardworking blokes around. I knew him from the gym and he was always smiling and willing to chat. I pray for all his family to have peace and to be supported in all ways needed. What a shock indeed! Be grateful for each day with your loved ones as tomorrow is not guaranteed

Renee McCreadie: Rest In Peace Steve. You bought light and laughter to the community. Your giving spirit will live on with all those lives you have touched. Sending all my love to friends, family and work family and to the community who are grieving. Cheers mate, I will have a beer for you!

Kym BoJack: Thanks for giving my boy his first ever job and showing him what the real world is like Steve. He was inspired by you and we are all saddened to hear that you're not here to show anymore young men what hard work will get you. Rest peacefully and deepest sympathies to your family.

Brad Sutton: I'm struggling to find words, thanks brother for all the laughs the good times, great times, crazy nights out about running a muck over the last 20yrs. I will never forget the mad stories of all of your adventures!!! You will be sorely missed by everybody champ!!! Really going to miss working at the shop with ya and just laughing all day and the Freddy Mercury impression with the white singlet on with queen blasting out of the stereo first thing in morning....... just won't be the same. Writing this is breaking my heart. Miss you already brother!! We will meet again another time another place I'm sure of it. RIP my brother Steve. A true legend...!! Never be forgotten.

Alessia Lace: Thinking of Steve's family and everyone at the shop. Steve always took the time to say hello and would remember such small details about others and it really stood out. Such a loss. Rest In Peace Steve.

Shane Long: I am so sorry to read this, Steve you were an inspiration and an integral part of the Greater Springfield community. Condolences to your family and friends.

Scott Bates: I can't believe Steve is gone..so many good times with him years ago and he always, ALWAYS, brought a smile to every situation....so I'm sure he is up there making others passed smile too. He will be missed...

Jace Remeikis: The world is definitely darker today. Steve truly was larger than life and his smile, loyalty, humour and absolute concern for everybody other than himself will always be remembered. Our thoughts are with your family, crew and friends x

Wayne De Venny: Miss him already, one of the finest blokes I've ever had the pleasure to work with, always made me laugh. Macca was just one of those hugely charismatic guys you only come across once in a lifetime, all the Emergency Services personnel from CPA will be shocked to hear this sad news, My families thoughts are with Steve's wife Lauren and his young children Jaxon and Myla. Carry on the good work with Two Butchers guys, sad day for you all. RIP Steve love ya mate.

Julie Ryan Jordan: and I are beyond broken. Forever a legend. We love you Steve.

Andrew Allinson: It's taken me all day to think of something to say and even after that I'm struggling. Veronica and I have been customers of two butchers since they started and every Saturday we shopped Steve fist pumped my son from when he was only months old. I attended the bbq classes and shared the laughs. I keep wondering if this has really happened that the world has lost such an amazing soul. All we can do is remember him for the man he was and send a million prayers and condolences to Steve's family and Ken and the team at two butchers. We love you Steve and be good up there brother fly high!

