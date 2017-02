SO I'VE read that Ahmed Fahour was a great CEO because he got the Australian postal service to focus more on sending parcels than letters.

That must have been a really productive day when he had that idea.

I mean we have only had email since the internet and fax was a thing before that. Good job on connecting the dots.

I wouldn't mind $4.4 million a year to come up with things that the Australian public has already decided.

ADRIAN KRAUSE

Brisbane