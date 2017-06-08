22°
Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

8th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.
WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

AN IPSWICH respite centre assisting people living with Alzheimer's has received a generous donation following a successful fundraiser at the Brookwater Golf Club.

Rosemary Cottage at East Ipswich received a new Holden Captiva from funds raised by Rotary Greater Springfield and the Llewellyn Local Legends at their recent cocktail party.

The car will be a big help to the centre, as carers will be able to take clients out so they can participate in small group outings, community functions and excursions.

Rotary Club of Greater Springfield president Chris Steinback said he was pleased his club could give back to such a worthy organisation.

"The Rotary Club is excited to assist in association with Llewellyn Motors and the Llewellyn Local Legends Support Program in the procurement and support of the brand new Holden Captiva for the centre's well earned use,” he said.

In addition to raising much needed funds for this debilitating disease, the fundraiser was also a platform for carers to tell the wider community how Alzheimers can affect sufferers and their families.

Alzheimer's is a disease with no known cure.

With an ageing population the number of people with the disease is increasing each year.

It is a disease that impacts family and friends with the majority of carers being clinically depressed, sleep deprived, anxious and in desperate need of some time out.

The centre-based respite provided by Rosemary Cottage in Ipswich provides the social support critical in providing relief necessary for carers and reliable ongoing support for the client. The party was attended by members from local rotary groups, as well as local politicians and residents.

Topics:  alzheimer's fundraising rotary

