Generous donation to help support end-of-life care

The team at First National Action Realty is supporting a local palliative care facility. Pic: Nicola Rose

AN Ipswich Real Estate Agency has this week made a generous $10,000 donation in a bid to better support a local end-of-life care facility.

Ipswich Hospice Care at Eastern Heights is reportedly required to raise more than $1 million annually to continue offering its palliative and bereavement services.

Unfortunately, many organisations are doing it tough in light of the recent global pandemic – the facility included.

Long-time supporter Helene Shephard, however, proved to have just the idea to help ease some of the significant financial burdens.

It was thanks to the kindness of her employers at First National Action Realty that her vision was eventually fulfilled.

Agency owners Glenn Ball and Steven Baldwin reportedly jumped at the chance to support the cause.

Ipswich Hospice Care CEO, Carol Hope welcomed the contribution, saying it was an “extraordinary donation.”

She said it would make an “enormous impact” at the 7-bed facility at Eastern Heights.

“As a community owned Hospice facility, we rely on support from our community and the generosity of people like Glenn and Steven never ceases to amaze me,’ she said.

Ms Hope said the demand for palliative care services would likely increase as the population of the West Moreton region continued to expand.

“Meeting the team at First National Action Realty and accepting this amazing donation was incredible,” Ms Hope said.

She thanked the team at First National Action Realty, inviting other businesses to undertake the same selfless act, if in the position to do so.

“Imagine if every real estate agency in Ipswich made a donation to Ipswich Hospice Care to support our local organisation this year,” Ms Hope said.

