Generous donation assists needy families in Jimboomba

Able Australia Jimboomba staff rear from left, Tanya Rose, Victoria Barrett and Ann Adkins and front from left, Edmund McMahon and Roy Catterall with donated stationary packs from the Member for Wright Scott Buchholz. David Nielsen

THE season of giving is upon us, and that is exactly what Member for Wright Scott Bucholz did when he dropped in to see staff and volunteers from Able Australia in Jimboomba.

Knowing how many parents are struggling to afford items for Christmas, Mr Bucholz dropped off 10 stationary packs filled with pencils, crayons, glue, and everything else a child will need to start school with in 2018.

These stationary packs will be given to families in need in time for Christmas.

"For some people, this might seem like a insignificant gift, but for someone who wasn't expecting anything, this could mean the world to them,” Mr Bucholz said.

"Back to school supplies can be very expensive, so I hope this helps for some needy families.”

Mr Bucholz is hoping other members of his electorate will also be generous in helping those who are less fortunate this December.

"If you can't help with a food or hamper donation to someone, you can always give your time to a worthy organisation like Able Australia,” he said.

"This is after all, the season of giving.”

Able Australia Jimboomba area manager Ann Adkins was overjoyed with the packs.

"These packs will go to some very deserving children and their families to help them start getting prepared for the new school year,” she said.

"I would like to say a very big thank you to Scott for his kind donation.”

Able Australia has been busy preparing for the Christmas season by putting together roughly 100 hampers for families who would not be able to afford food or presents on Christmas Day.