Generosity shines through as city donates to Rosies

GENEROUS: Barry Rienecker, Casey Ambrose and Tash Alvos of Rosies hand out donations at Queens Park.

GENEROUS: Barry Rienecker, Casey Ambrose and Tash Alvos of Rosies hand out donations at Queens Park. Cordell Richardson

THE generosity of Ipswich residents has once again shone through after hundreds of people selflessly opened their hearts and their wallets to help the needy.

After a story calling for donations to be given to Rosies appeared in The Queensland Times and the Ipswich Advertiser earlier this month, Rosies Ipswich co-ordinator Barry Rienecker was inundated with calls from people wishing to help.

"I started getting phone calls almost instantly and it's just been non-stop since then," Mr Rienecker said.

"I would say I have had more than 300 phone calls.

"A few people who rang sounded like they can't really afford much, and that they were saving up to buy things to donate.

"Many people were also going through their cupboards to take out jackets, socks and other clothes to donate."

"It really has been a great response from people of every level in Ipswich."

While Mr Rienecker was able to personally collect some donations, he encouraged others to meet him out in the community so they could see a glimpse of the work Rosies do.

Mr Rienecker said the donations of soups, noodles, tea, coffee and clothes was greatly appreciated.

"We get a small amount of money from the government, but everything else is donated," he said.

"Without the support we get from the local community, we wouldn't be able to do what we do," he said.

"Thank you Ipswich for all your generous donations."

While it is fantastic to see an influx of donations now, It is important to remember Rosies need your help all year round.

If you can help, Rosies can be found at Queens Park from 4.30-6.30pm on Wednesdays and 5-7pm on Thursdays, and at the Ipswich Mall on Brisbane St from 7-9pm every Friday.