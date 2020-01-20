Menu
LEADERS: Qld under 18 men’s and women’s captains Dylan Pember, Ipswich's Zac Profke, Stephen Collins, front Ipswich's Abby Eleison, Anniston Chappell and Ipswich's Talicia Canty.
Sport

General sets shining example for Maroons

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
20th Jan 2020 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDOOR HOCKEY: Ipswich’s Zac Profke led his state with distinction at the Australian Indoor Championships in Wollongong.

Facing stiff competition, the maroons were admirable as they fought their way to fifth overall, narrowly missing a semi-final berth on countback.

The team’s most experienced member was influential on and off the field.

Queensland coach Paul Tucker said key defender Profke was a charismatic and well-respected leader of men who teammates flocked to and desired to emulate.

“He is a great leader of the boys,” Tucker said.

“Other players just want to be with him and hang with him on and off the court. He is a great man manager. At that age not too many have those skills but he has got that. He is also very skilful and a hard worker. I’d be happy to have him in my team any time.”

Tucker said the Queenslanders would have liked to finish higher but he was not at all disappointed.

“We didn’t have the experience that we’ve had in previous years,” he said.

“This was definitely a development year.

“They learned so much, which will serve us well in the future.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

