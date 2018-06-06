Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KISS bass player and singer Gene Simmons. Picture: Supplied
KISS bass player and singer Gene Simmons. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

‘I’ve been an arrogant, sexist pig’

by Hannah Paine
6th Jun 2018 10:15 AM

HE CLAIMS to have slept with more than 5000 women, but rocker Gene Simmons isn't proud of this statistic, admitting he has been an "arrogant sexist pig".

While famous for his flamboyant onstage persona, the KISS frontman, 68, has courted controversy for his behaviour during interviews with female journalists.

News Corp Australia's national music writer Kathy McCabe wrote for The Daily Telegraph last year about how she walked out of an interview with Simmons during the 1990s.

McCabe said Simmons gave sexually inappropriate answers, such as: "I love coming to Australia because all the women have big tits and big asses."

Appearing on Andrew Denton's Interview on Tuesday night, Simmons said he "was completely wrong" for behaving that way.

"But you also have to recognise - and this is not a defence, just an observation - it was a different time," Simmons said.

"So there's no excuse for that kind of language, but it was also a different time … the more arrogant and sexist you were the cooler you were to your fans."

Only with hindsight had he realised his behaviour had been "ethically and morally just wrong", Simmons argued.

"I've made lots of mistakes you've got to move on and be better. It's time all of us woke up - and I'll be the first to one to admit I've been an arrogant sexist pig," he told Denton.

Despite Simmons' mea culpa, neither he or Denton addressed the lawsuit filed against the rocker late last year by a US radio host.

Gene Simmons got candid during an appearance on Andrew Denton’s Interview. Picture: Belinda Pratten
Gene Simmons got candid during an appearance on Andrew Denton’s Interview. Picture: Belinda Pratten

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alleges Simmons answered standard questions with "sexual innuendos" and touched her inappropriately during the interview - claims which he denies, Rolling Stone reported.

Simmons told Denton he felt driven to womanising because he didn't want to be like his dad.

"My father ran out on myself and my mother when I was about six or seven, and I didn't want to become my father," he said.

"I didn't want to get married, have children and walk out. And I also had ambitions far beyond playing guitar in a band and all that."

Acknowledging his infidelity, Simmons described his partner of almost three decades Shannon Tweed as "my Jesus".

"For 29 years I did what you can imagine guys in bands do and it's interesting how arrogance - interesting is not the word - I hurt my family, I hurt my kids, my mother was not fond of it," Simmons said.

"And yet when you are in the middle of this kind of gorging, hedonistic lifestyle - no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes - but in other ways your mind is on crack.

"It doesn't mean anything, you wake up the next morning and you just move on."

Interview continues next Tuesday at 8.45pm on Channel 7

celebrity editors picks entertainment gene simmons kiss music

Top Stories

    'Holy moley that's a lot': How police found cannabis haul

    premium_icon 'Holy moley that's a lot': How police found cannabis haul

    Crime Police are still investigating the crime scene today after officers found 1500 plants at different stages of growth on Tuesday afternoon.

    • 6th Jun 2018 10:23 AM
    One year later: When Pisasale resigned in those red PJs

    One year later: When Pisasale resigned in those red PJs

    Politics It's been exactly one year since Paul Pisasale resigned

    • 6th Jun 2018 10:03 AM
    Crime scene set up after police find 1500 cannabis plants

    Crime scene set up after police find 1500 cannabis plants

    Crime Officers found a cannabis grow house in a shed

    CCC eyes memorabilia returned by city's ex-deputy mayor

    premium_icon CCC eyes memorabilia returned by city's ex-deputy mayor

    Council News The QT reported about 21 items of memorabilia were returned

    Local Partners