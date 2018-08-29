Gem show returns with glittering bargains

WHETHER you're keen to unearth a sparkling new hobby or just love a bargain, the annual Ipswich Gem and Mineral Show will have loads to offer this Saturday, September 1, at Silkstone State School.

Show co-ordinator Brian Parker said there were plenty of reasons to take up the pursuit.

The idea of building "unique crystal and mineral collections, using crystals for healing, and the wonder of finding fascinating colours inside a drab-looking exterior” have brought members to the Ipswich Lapidary Club for more than 50 years.

This year, the show will feature 12 gemstone dealers and 38 fossicker and hobbyist stalls, with the event serving as both a showcase for gem and mineral collecting and as a key fundraiser for the club.

Adventurous enthusiasts over the age of 11 can join the Ipswich Lapidary Club and see gems and semiprecious stones recently cut by members, with plenty of uncut "rough” stones available on the day for those who are looking to give cutting and polishing a go.

Keen collectors or those seeking a last-minute Father's Day present can browse the wide variety of jewellery, gems, fossils, semi-precious stones and hardware on offer.

Gates open from 8am-3pm, with access via Prospect or Molloy streets. Entry costs $4 for adults, and school children enter for free.