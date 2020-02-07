Menu
Geham fatal CCTV
Crime

GEHAM FATAL: Police release person of interest footage

Michael Nolan
7th Feb 2020 11:15 AM
TOOWOOMBA crash investigators released footage identifying a man they want to speak about the fatal hit and run crash that claimed the life of Geham teen Lachlan Douglas.

Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Steven Coote said the man entered the Farmers Arms Tavern after Lachlan died, about 9pm, January 23.

"We are not saying he has done anything wrong but he is gesturing towards the crash and we think asked for an ambulance to be called," Sgt Coote said.

"He appears to be a young male, dark hair and wearing a white shirt.

"Hopefully he will recognise himself."

 

Police want to speak to this man who entered the Farmers Arms Tavern and requested an ambulance shortly after Geham teen Lachlan Douglas was killed on the New England Highway, shortly before 9pm, January 23.
The man is one of two key witnesses police wanted to speak to - the other being a truck driver who stopped to speak with other witnesses.

Police have located the truck driver, who is now helping with the investigation.

"It is ongoing," Sgt Coote said.

"We are still trying to piece together movements of the deceased and the full set of circumstance leading up to the crash."

If you are the man in question, or know who he is, phone Policelink on 131 444.

Quote this reference number: QP2000162405

