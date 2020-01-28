Aussie teacher charged over sex with student
A TEACHER has been charged with sex offences against a student after allegedly being exposed by his wife.
Music teacher Daniel Zampatti from Geelong Christian College faces 16 charges relating to a teenage girl, including sexual penetration of a child under his care, supervision or authority.
It's understood criminal charges have now been laid following a complaint by the alleged victim.
The criminal charges follow an investigation by the Geelong Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.
Zampatti will face a committal mention at Geelong Magistrates' Court on October 4.
Geelong Christian College declined to comment.