Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cats’ Instagram accounts hacked

Joel Selwood at Geelong Cats training. Picture: Alison Wynd
Joel Selwood at Geelong Cats training. Picture: Alison Wynd
by Chad Van Estrop

GEELONG Cats skipper Joel Selwood has had his Instagram account hacked, including having his pictures replaced with those of an 18-year-old Jordanian man.

The cyber attack follows the hacking of his teammate Lincoln McCarthy's account last week. His pictures were replaced by a so-called Saudi princess, Sahab Bint Abdullah.

 

And so was Joel Selwood's.
And so was Joel Selwood's.

Social media users trying to access Selwood's profile on Sunday afternoon found it wasn't actually the Cats skipper behind the account but by last night all Selwood's pictures had returned.

Geelong Football Club spokeswoman Stacey Oates said all Cats players were provided with social media training to avoid such situations.

"Social media training is provided to all Geelong Cats players at AFL and VFL level," Ms Oates said.

She said that it was unclear if there was any link between the accounts which took over the profiles.

"Both Lincoln and Joel made contact with the club regarding their hacked accounts over the Christmas break," Ms Oates said.

Players resume training on January 10.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  cats geelong hackers instagram joel selwood

'I'll get the world's best dancers': Teen in top dance comp

'I'll get the world's best dancers': Teen in top dance comp

Dancer's Paradise awaits in Mexico.

Essential back to school dates for 2018

Ipswich school students from across the region came together for the Music: Count Us In performance at North Ipswich Reserve. Students from Ipswich Central State School.

Count down is on until schools starts for the year

Government told 'outright lies' on negative gearing

Labor’s negative gearing changes would not have had as big an impact as the government has appeared to suggest

“Overall, price changes are likely to be small," Treasury found.

Saleyard under investigation after outcry over horse welfare

THIRSTY: Two foals were given water by concerned onlookers.

Claim that horses left without adequate shade or water

Local Partners