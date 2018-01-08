Cats’ Instagram accounts hacked

GEELONG Cats skipper Joel Selwood has had his Instagram account hacked, including having his pictures replaced with those of an 18-year-old Jordanian man.

The cyber attack follows the hacking of his teammate Lincoln McCarthy's account last week. His pictures were replaced by a so-called Saudi princess, Sahab Bint Abdullah.

And so was Joel Selwood's.

Social media users trying to access Selwood's profile on Sunday afternoon found it wasn't actually the Cats skipper behind the account but by last night all Selwood's pictures had returned.

Geelong Football Club spokeswoman Stacey Oates said all Cats players were provided with social media training to avoid such situations.

"Social media training is provided to all Geelong Cats players at AFL and VFL level," Ms Oates said.

She said that it was unclear if there was any link between the accounts which took over the profiles.

"Both Lincoln and Joel made contact with the club regarding their hacked accounts over the Christmas break," Ms Oates said.

Players resume training on January 10.