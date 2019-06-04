Gee what a top game: Claver up in thriller

ST PETER Claver's 1st XIII won their second game of the Broncos Gee Shield rugby league competition, against a well-drilled, big and powerful Mabel Park SHS.

St Peter Claver triumphed 22-20 after the game finished with a conversion on full-time.

That had all the spectators at Brothers Leagues Club on the edge of their seats.

The game began with two quick tries from Claver, deep within their own half, after spreading the ball from right to left on the first tackle.

Mabel Park was next to score after a strong break off the scrum led to a quick play the ball and the dummy half getting the rewards by diving over.

Claver hit back by scoring a try after a short side raid and several short passes leading to Jayden Elder scoring under the posts. Mabel Park SHS responded quickly by barging over after another quick play the ball near the line to leave the halftime scored 16-10 in favour of St Peter Claver.

After great attack from both sides in the first half, the second period featured determined defence from both sides.

Mabel Park demonstrated this by forcing Claver to kick from inside their own half on nearly every exit set.

Likewise, Claver showed great attitude and competitiveness in defence by repelling four sets in a row on their line. The pressure then told with Mabel Park scoring a try with a power run close to the line and two sets later off a cross-field kick.

With three minutes to go and behind by four, St Peter Claver got the ball back off a perfectly executed short kick-off, one former Ipswich Jet and current Brothers captain Wes Conlon would have been proud of.

Kaylis Barrott, who played in the Ipswich Jets Under-18 Mal Meninga side earlier this year, took the ball to the line and sliced through to score under the posts and tie the game at 20-all.

Tate Rhea added the extras for one of Claver's toughest ever wins in Gee Shield.

St Peter Claver 1st XIII have two home games in a row with the latter being next Wednesday against Caloundra SHS at Brothers (4pm).

As this is their last home game of the season it will also be their Old Boys Day.