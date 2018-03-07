Gay escort ‘outs’ 40 Catholic priests

A male escort has outed several dozen Catholic clergy members who he claims were actively gay.

IN A scandal that will no doubt rock the Catholic church, a gay male escort has outed several dozen clergy members who he claims are actively gay.

Italian escort Francesco Mangiacapra compiled a 1200-page dossier on 40 priests in Italy, which contained WhatsApp chats and other evidence that they were same-sex attracted.

He told Italian media he did it as a punishment for their religious hypocrisy.

None of the 34 priests or six seminarians was accused of having sex with minors, Mr Mangiacapra was quoted as saying in a statement on the diocesan website.

"We're talking about sins, not crimes," the escort was quoted as saying in the statement.

In the statement, Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe said he decided to forward the file to the Vatican because "there remains the gravity of the cases for which those who have erred must pay the price, and be helped to repent for the harm done".

It's the latest sex scandal to rock the Italian church and the Vatican. Last month, a Vatican judge pleaded guilty in a Rome tribunal to having child porn on his computer after police were brought in when he allegedly tried to fondle an 18-year-old man. Monsignor Pietro Amenta was a judge on the Roman Rota, the Holy See tribunal that hears marriage annulment cases, as well as a consulter to various Vatican congregations. He resigned after the plea deal, the Vatican said.

- With AP