The 37-year-old man had earlier met up with another man in the unit via a dating app.
News

Grindr date impaled after three-floor fall

13th Nov 2018 12:11 PM
Detectives investigating a life-threatening fall from a Surry Hills balcony last weekend are seeking a potential witness they believe may have met the victim earlier that day via a dating app.

Just before 4pm on Sunday 4 November 2018, police from the Surry Hills Police Area Command were called to a unit block in Brisbane Street where a man had fallen three floors from a balcony onto a ground-floor patio, impaling himself on a table leg.

The 37-year-old Swedish/American National remains in a critical condition in the intensive care unit at St Vincent's Hospital.

Surry Hills detectives believe the 37-year-old man had earlier met up with another man in the unit via a dating app.

They are appealing for that man to contact police as they believe he may have information crucial to their inquiries.

