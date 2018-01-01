Menu
Spooked dogs cared for at refuge

CONTRIBUTED
by RUSTY WOODGER

GEELONG's animal refuge had its hands full caring for dozens of distressed dogs after New Year's Eve fireworks.

Relieved owners descended on Geelong Animal Welfare Society in Moolap On New Year's Day to find their furry friends safe and well.

GAWS veterinarian nurse Sarah Moore said 27 dogs came into its care overnight Sunday and Monday morning.

While some owners were reunited with their dogs, the shelter spent Monday afternoon trying to make contact with others.

"We've had quite a few dogs come in actually," Ms Moore said.

"Only two of them don't have microchips, (but) we haven't been able to reach a lot of people today."

Ms Moore said several of the dogs came via an emergency clinic in South Geelong, while others wandered from their homes in Norlane, Bell Park and on the Bellarine Peninsula.

"We have had a few come from St Leonards," she said.

"I think, because of the tourist season, there are quite a few caravan people down there, so there's been a few dogs missing from that area."

GAWS holds lost dogs for eight days, and is on 5248 2091.

