PRUNED: A number of trees in Gatton's CBD have been trimmed back in preparation for storm season. Photo: Ebony Graveur.
News

Gatton’s greenery pruned in preparation for storm season

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
24th Oct 2019 11:59 AM
TREES have been pruned back in Gatton's CBD.

Yesterday morning, early-risers could see a number of council workers trim ivory curl and tulip wood trees near the zebra crossing outside Shoe Collections.

Shoe Collections employee Glen Kluck said the trees' leaves fell into the gutter of the shop's roof, which blocked the drain.

"They reach the awnings, the leaves fall into the gutter and they fill up with water and overflow into the shop, which floods the shop," Mr Kluck said.

"If it ever rains, the water flows into the shop and we have a hell of a mess."

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council said in a statement it was undertaking routing pruning of trees adjacent to footpaths in Railway Street to eliminate any impact they may have on building gutters, awnings and business signage.

"It is part of a maintenance schedule, with council actively responding to any additional requests from business owners to have these trimmed," the statement said.

"Trees are pruned in a manner recommended for specific trees to ensure regrowth is appropriately shaped and are currently being prepared for the impending storm season.

"Council understands trees and greenery are a vital part of our CBD, contributing to positive wellbeing outcomes."

Gatton Star

