Today's Paper
Gatton woman killed in hit and run

15th Dec 2019 6:13 AM
A GATTON woman has been killed in a hit and run incident on the Warrego Hwy overnight.

It is believed the woman, a 36-year-old from Gatton, was with another person walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road at Hatton Vale overnight Saturday.

It was sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The woman was struck by a vehicle that was travelling westbound on the Warrego highway about 200m east of the Shell service station.

Police are appealing for information to identify the vehicle involved.

The woman died at the scene.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Gatton Star

