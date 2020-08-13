Gatton UQ develops lifesaving test for horses

New testing will cut down wait times for hendra-related horse cases. (File Image)

RESULTS from horse Hendra tests could be as quick as 40 minutes, new research has discovered.

At present, Hendra tests can take days to confirm results, but research by the University of Queensland is set to reduce waiting times.

The new testing will allow veterinarians to validate tests within 30 to 40 minutes after taking a sample from a horse.

The test is still in development and is set to reduce both human exposure to infected animals and horse deaths due to delays in treatment.

It being led by University of Queensland’s associate professor Ben Ahern, who specialises in equine surgery.

Prof Ahern said once validated and approved, the tests would be rolled out immediately.

“It ultimately will enable rapid appropriate treatment for horses, while limiting the exposure of the virus – before diagnosis – to those caring for them,” he said.

“It will also reduce case mishandling errors due to delays in a diagnosis.”

He said the testing would not save the life of a horse that contracted Hendra virus, but would allow for quicker treatments for unvaccinated horses that may present with similar symptoms.

“It’s not going to save a horse with Hendra at all. If your horse gets Hendra, its going to die,” prof Ahern said.

“It’s not going to make a vaccine redundant. If you’re worried about saving your horse, vaccinating is the best prevention.”

Prof Ahern said teams were already on track to making testing protocol available and were working with Biosecurity Queensland to validate the test.

At present, tests are processed in labs, but the technology advancement would allow clinics to run their own tests, preventing many small practices from conducting their own.

But the research project, once up and running, would allow small clinics to run their own samples.

“In a perfect works, it takes about eight hours for a test (at present). If you’re further away, it could take one to two days – and in that case your horse could potentially die,” Prof Ahern said.

“And in a horse that has colic, but is unvaccinated, the vet may not be comfortable until an exclusion tests comes back.”

Hendra virus is predominantly carried by flying foxes, but it can pass from flying foxes to horses, causing severe illness, and usually resulting in death.

Usual symptoms include fever, increased heart rate, difficulty or rapid breathing, depression, and weakness.

On rare occasions, the disease can be spread to humans.

The research has been backed by Equestrian NSW, who contributed $40,000 to the project.

The project is being administered by AgriFutures Australia.