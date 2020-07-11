Gatton team planning more success with smart pacer

TROT TACTICS

GATTON based “Team Russell’’ has been churning out bulk winners for several months, even without the stable star.

Read what race caller Chris Barsby, had to say after catching up with Dan Russell this week. Smart pacer Feelingforarainbow has returned to work this week.

Prepared by father/son combination of David and Dan Russell, the four-year-old hasn’t started since finishing third as favourite behind Little Bolt and Commodore Jujon in the Listed $25,660 QBRED Triad Final at Albion Park.

A winner of 10 races already this season, Feelingforarainbow will be brought along steadily with a view of a southern campaign an option moving forward.

The Mr Feelgood gelding has been a great improver with maturity and looks like the open spaces of Menangle will suit him ideally.

“It’s definitely an option. We haven’t locked in any plans yet but I know dad and I have spoken about taking him to Sydney to win his ‘MO’ race so we’ll weigh things up when he’s getting closer.

“He goes on all sized tracks but he really enjoys Albion Park so Menangle would be great for him, he can follow good speed and he can still produce good sectionals.

“We’ve always believed in him and now he’s coming into his own so we’re hopeful he’ll keep improving, Dad trained his mother for a period and she was a good race mare with a very solid pedigree.

“He’s our current stable star and he’s given us plenty of fun to date.”

Feelingforarainbow has won 15 of his 56 starts while banking more than $70,000.

‘Sleeper’ enjoys deserved success

IN the “how to keep a low profile” department, we have unearthed a “sleeper”.

Ex pat Kiwi Graeme Harris crossed the ditch some years back, and proceeded to give the impression that he was just a genial hobbyist of middle years, winding down in the Queensland sun.

It was noticeable however, that Harris did not keep under-achieving horses very long.

A short while back Harris transferred the promising pacer, Gleneagle Warrior to trainer Vicki Rasmussen, a commercial type decision which he has made on a number of occasions in the past.

Actions like that provoke curiosity, which led to the following story, short, but very sweet. There are not many trainers in Australia, who have snagged one Group One winner let alone the five which stand out in the resume of Harris.

The pyramid of success began with Genuine Product, a daughter of top sire Vance Hanover. Genuine Product took out the DB Fillies Final, and was followed by Albert Reign, winner of the New Zealand Juvenile Championship at two years and going on to win the NZ Derby next season, later being crowned Three Year Old of The Year.

Then came Mark Craig, taken to Victoria to win the Victorian Sires stakes (defeating future Inter-dominion winner Golden Reign).

All the above were owned trained and driven by Graeme Harris.

Mark Craig later sired Yosemite Sam which GH sent to Graeme Lang, the Victorian Derby being the happy result.

Chris Barsby wrote this about Gleneagle Warrior.

Improving three-year-old Gleneagle Warrior is being set for next week’s Gr.2 $50,660 Garrards South East Derby, a feature event to be staged over 2138m.

Raced by Graeme Harris who recently transferred the Shadyshark Hanover gelding to the care of Vicki Rasmussen and the big striding type has thrived with the change of routine.

Under the care of Rasmussen, Gleneagle Warrior has recorded three wins from five starts while his overall record now stands at five wins from 24 starts to date.

At his most recent start, Gleneagle Warrior finished a brave second to Governor Jujon in the Gr.3 $35,520 Garrards Redcliffe Yearling Sales Series 3yo Final on June 19.

In his 1660m public workout today, Gleneagle Warrior produced a withering sprint over the final 600m to score a decisive victory in a time of 1:55.4.

The trial was covered in splits of 28.8, 31.5, 28 and 27.2 seconds. Leading reinsman Shane Graham again took the drive.

Honour board

WE welcome a new face trainer/driver, Megan Gee, now resident in Fernvale.

She turns a horse out looking the part, drives good and will soon be in the winners list.

Ipswich factor of 21/57 the worst for a long time.

Leading driver was Pete McMullen, greeting the judge on five occasions. Dan Russell, Brittany Graham and Narissa McMullen shared training honours with two winners apiece. Most pleasing was Russell Kajewski with It Might Be You at Marburg and One Last Roll for Rachel Belier at Redcliffe Wednesday. Pete had the drive.

Albion Park, July 3: Dattitude (Justin Elkins for Donny Smith); Springfield Spirit (Lachie Manzelmann for Ron Sallis); Tactical Response (Danielle McMullen for Steve Cini); Huntaway (Angus Garrard for Stephanie Graham).

Albion Park, July 4: Our Friend (Lachie Manzelmann for John Stariha).

Marburg, July 5: It might Be You (Russell Kajewski); Butcherfeelgood (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Betterthanspraying (Narissa McMullen); Callmedemaro (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Ballater Thor (Taleah McMullen for Trent Lethaby); Ale Ale Kai (Paul Diebert for Mark Rees).

Albion Park, July 7: Greg The great (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); A Rainbow Delight (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Redcliffe, July 8: Somebeachsomegift (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); One Last Roll (Pete McMullen for Rachel Belier); Too Good For You (Hayden Barnes for Lola Weidemann); Glencoe reign (Brittany Graham for Stephanie Graham).

Redcliffe, July 9: Melton Max Gentle (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Forbidden Feelings (Narissa McMullen); Butcherfeelgood (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Rockntingira (Pete McMullen for Richard Hutchinson).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park Saturday night.

R1: Box trifecta 5-8-13: Culture King (L Cain)-Major General Jujon (G Dixon)-Mohs Em Down (N Dawson).

R2: E/w 5: Holy Camp Clive (A Frisby).

R3: First four - Lilac Flash (A Garrard)-Major Cam (D Weeks)-Colt Thirty One (G Dixon)-Speech Is Silver (K Rasmussen).

R4: E/w 1: Roll One Over (L Cain).

R5: First four 1-3-6-8: With The Band (P Diebert)-Fame Assured (T Dixon)-Eternal Promise (A Sanderson)-Saint Kilda Beach (G Dixon).

R6: Quinella 5-7: Fond Memories (G Dixon) and Pelosi (J Cremin).

R7: Box trifecta 3-6-9: Shadys Delight (T Moffat)-Betterthanspraying (N McMullen)- Acoltnamedsu (R Alchin).

R8: Quinella 4-7:Beyond A Shadow (G Dixon) and Corsini (S Graham).

R9: E/w 7: Talent To Spare (T Dawson).

R10: Quinella 8-12: Wee Man Trouble (A Sanderson) and Northern Muscle (P Diebert).