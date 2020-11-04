Gatton Redback defender takes out divisional MVP title

Gatton Redbacks championship division player Adam Jackwitz was named MVP for the division. Photo: Ali Kuchel

ON-FIELD success comes from being in the right place at the right time, and not running too much – according to Gatton Redbacks’ Adam Jackwitz.

The defensive footballer was this week named the Championship division most valuable player in a tough year of competition.

Jackwitz, 35, puts his success down to consistency.

“I don’t like to run that much anymore,” he laughed.

“I play smarter. I used to run around like a headless chook, but I try and put myself where I need to be. It’s more direction and communication – that’s my best attribute on the field.”

Despite taking out the top accolade of the season, Jackwitz will remain focused for this weekend’s clash against USQ.

It’s a must-win game for the Redbacks to secure a position in the grand final.

If they are successful, it will be a battle of the country teams.

Jackwitz began playing football at four-years-old for the Gatton Redbacks, before putting on the boots for Toowoomba during his teens and early 20s.

He moved back to the Redbacks web four years ago to take to the field with his brothers.

This year, his highlight of season was scoring four goals in one game against USQ when playing on home turf.

“It was a bit of arse – but everything came off the boot well,” he said.

“I took a lot of penalties and everything just went in that day – right foot or left foot.”

Although COVID put pressure on the team’s fitness, Jackwitz said the team was in peak condition.

And despite carrying ligament damage in his foot, Jackwitz is itching for a win this weekend.

If both the Redbacks Championship and Premiership teams win this weekend, they will progress to the grand finals.

Jackwitz hoped one of the country teams would win the title.

“A lot of the country teams get overlooked,” he said.