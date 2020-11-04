Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gatton Redbacks championship division player Adam Jackwitz was named MVP for the division. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Gatton Redbacks championship division player Adam Jackwitz was named MVP for the division. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Sport

Gatton Redback defender takes out divisional MVP title

Ali Kuchel
4th Nov 2020 4:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ON-FIELD success comes from being in the right place at the right time, and not running too much – according to Gatton Redbacks’ Adam Jackwitz.

The defensive footballer was this week named the Championship division most valuable player in a tough year of competition.

Jackwitz, 35, puts his success down to consistency.

“I don’t like to run that much anymore,” he laughed.

“I play smarter. I used to run around like a headless chook, but I try and put myself where I need to be. It’s more direction and communication – that’s my best attribute on the field.”

Gatton Redbacks championship division player Adam Jackwitz was named MVP for the division. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Gatton Redbacks championship division player Adam Jackwitz was named MVP for the division. Photo: Ali Kuchel

Despite taking out the top accolade of the season, Jackwitz will remain focused for this weekend’s clash against USQ.

It’s a must-win game for the Redbacks to secure a position in the grand final.

If they are successful, it will be a battle of the country teams.

Jackwitz began playing football at four-years-old for the Gatton Redbacks, before putting on the boots for Toowoomba during his teens and early 20s.

He moved back to the Redbacks web four years ago to take to the field with his brothers.

This year, his highlight of season was scoring four goals in one game against USQ when playing on home turf.

Gatton Redbacks championship division player Adam Jackwitz was named MVP for the division. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Gatton Redbacks championship division player Adam Jackwitz was named MVP for the division. Photo: Ali Kuchel

“It was a bit of arse – but everything came off the boot well,” he said.

“I took a lot of penalties and everything just went in that day – right foot or left foot.”

Although COVID put pressure on the team’s fitness, Jackwitz said the team was in peak condition.

And despite carrying ligament damage in his foot, Jackwitz is itching for a win this weekend.

If both the Redbacks Championship and Premiership teams win this weekend, they will progress to the grand finals.

Jackwitz hoped one of the country teams would win the title.

“A lot of the country teams get overlooked,” he said.

championship division gatton redbacks toowoomba football
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Towed: Scammers target storm-hit families

        Premium Content Towed: Scammers target storm-hit families

        News Unscrupulous scammers have reached new lows in targeting those devastated by the weekend’s supercell storms. FIND OUT WHERE AND HOW

        NEED HELP? Here’s what storm assistance is available

        NEED HELP? Here’s what storm assistance is available

        News Up to $900 is available for families impacted by the severe hail storms on...

        Interstate SES personnel on the way for storm clean up effort

        Premium Content Interstate SES personnel on the way for storm clean up...

        News More specialist SES personnel from New South Wales, Tasmania and around Queensland...

        Revealed: Ipswich’s top 21 winter sport leaders

        Premium Content Revealed: Ipswich’s top 21 winter sport leaders

        Sport See who made the elite list for their outstanding, team-inspiring efforts tackling...