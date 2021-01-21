Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gatton police have warned residents to lock their cars after a recent spike in vehicle break-ins in town and other suburban streets.
Gatton police have warned residents to lock their cars after a recent spike in vehicle break-ins in town and other suburban streets.
Crime

Gatton police warn residents about vehicle break-in spike

Hugh Suffell
21st Jan 2021 10:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gatton police have warned residents to lock their cars after a recent spike in vehicle break-ins in town and other suburban streets.

Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said five cars were entered by thieves overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Senior Sergeant Browne said in almost every case the cars were unlocked and the offender(s) "are entering the car and taking anything of perceived value".

This includes wallets, change, id's and glasses, he said.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.
Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.

Senior Sergeant Browne said the incidents this week followed an increase in the last couple of months of stealing from cars in Gatton town and some of the "top end" suburban streets near the local schools - including Davey and Woodlands roads.

Gatton police are increasing patrols in the area and urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the police (000) if they appear to be going into cars.

Senior Sergeant Browne urged residents lock their cars and not keep wallets and other valuables in their vehicles when unattended.

He also appealed to residents who may have witnessed the events of have information or footage to contact Gatton police or Crimestoppers on 131 444.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

gatton police station
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of Ipswich Australia Day 2021 winners

        Premium Content Full list of Ipswich Australia Day 2021 winners

        Community Ipswich’s best and brightest were recognised for their passion, hard work and dedication to the city at the 2021 Australia Day Awards

        REVEALED: Details of 100+ house fires to burn in Ipswich

        Premium Content REVEALED: Details of 100+ house fires to burn in Ipswich

        News Most house fires sparked in one particular room

        Art champion gets top honour for tireless contribution

        Premium Content Art champion gets top honour for tireless contribution

        Community He is the driving force behind the dedicated group’s use of art to strengthen...

        Gate kicking duo ‘just drinking and mucking around’

        Premium Content Gate kicking duo ‘just drinking and mucking around’

        News A vigilant homeowner filmed two intruders as they damaged her front gate while...