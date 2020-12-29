Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency Services: PolicePhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services: PolicePhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Crime

Gatton police nab drug and drink drivers over Christmas

Hugh Suffell
29th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Despite pleas from local authorities to do the right thing this holiday season, seven Gatton motorists were busted driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol this long weekend.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said three drug drivers were all caught by the Road Policing Unit on Sunday, December 27 at William Street, Larkin Street and Crescent Street.

At 11pm on Christmas Eve, a 20-year-old man was caught driving under the influence of alcohol along Larkin Street.

He blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.057 and was charged by police, Sergeant Browne said.

LOCAL NEWS: Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

Disturbingly, a teenager was busted on Tuesday morning driving under the influence along Smithfield Road, Gatton.

The 17-year-old male was charged after he blew a reading of 0.045 at 6am, Sergeant Browne said.

On December 17, a 49-year-old male was busted for drink driving and disqualified driving after he blew a reading of 0.134, more than twice the legal limit on Villis Road, College View just before midnight.

LOCAL NEWS: Volunteers spread joy to dogs in shelter on Christmas Day

Two days later, a 32-year-old female was charged with drink driving after Gatton police caught her on Cochrane Street where she recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.099.

Sergeant Browne reiterated warnings that police would be out in force over the New Year’s long weekend.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.

gatton police station
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The A-Z of Ipswich sport 2020: Are you featured?

        Premium Content The A-Z of Ipswich sport 2020: Are you featured?

        Sport Heading towards a new year, it’s timely to look back at the 2020 highlights, challenges and the people who made a difference.

        Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        Premium Content Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        News Local police are encouraged that drivers heeded their warnings this festive season.

        NAMED: Everyone due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today

        Lucky escape for duo in car crash into pole

        Premium Content Lucky escape for duo in car crash into pole

        Breaking Paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision