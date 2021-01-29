Gatton cops bust driver 2.5x legal limit as checks increase

Gatton police have warned motorists they will be out in force ensuring drivers obey the road rules.

Gatton police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said traffic enforcement in and around Gatton and the Lockyer Valley had increased for the back to school week and would continue to be a priority.

Three motorists were caught well above the legal blood alcohol limit for driving in Gatton this week.

Senior Sergeant Browne said at 8.30pm on January 23, a vehicle was stopped on Railway Street, Gatton, for an RBT.

A 44-year-old male driver was charged with drink driving after he conveyed a blood alcohol reading of 0.086.

He was given a notice to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on February, 22.

Senior Sergeant Browne said that on the same day at 11.50am, police also stopped a 46-year-old female driver on Railway Street for an RBT.

The female driver was given a notice to appear in the Gatton court on February 8, after she conveyed a blood alcohol reading of 0.117.

On Australia Day, a 27-year-old man was charged with drink driving after he was pulled over by police on Eastern Drive, Gatton for an RBT.

He will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 15, after he conveyed a blood alcohol reading of 0.125, two and a half times the legal limit.

More news by Hugh Suffell.