Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gatton mother has been granted bail while she waits for her robbery charges to come before the courts.
A Gatton mother has been granted bail while she waits for her robbery charges to come before the courts.
Crime

Gatton mum accused of robbery granted bail

Danielle Buckley
2nd Oct 2019 5:47 PM | Updated: 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GATTON mother of two accused of taking part in a serious robbery has been granted bail.

Kily Sharee Clinghan, 39, is facing charges over her alleged role in the alleged assault of a man and theft of his car outside a Blue Mountain Heights residence on March 26.

Ms Clinghan was initially refused bail in Toowoomba Magistrates Court and has remained in jail since March while she waits for her charges to be dealt with.

In the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, Justice Thomas Bradley granted Ms Clinghan bail.

He ordered that Ms Clinghan make no contact with the alleged co-offenders or victim, be regularly drug tested and adhere to a strict curfew.

Ms Clinghan's matter will next be mentioned on December 12. - NewsRegional

court crime gatton kily sharee clinghan robbery toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Unbelievable: Ipswich athlete completes epic 500km race

    premium_icon Unbelievable: Ipswich athlete completes epic 500km race

    Athletics BLISTERS the size of 20 cent pieces on his feet. Swollen ankles. Just 10 hours sleep in five days.

    Letter-writing lovers move 360km to be together

    premium_icon Letter-writing lovers move 360km to be together

    News Months apart seems like a lifetime ago after 50 years of marriage

    • 2nd Oct 2019 4:05 PM
    Dire economy is time to push for much-needed infrastructure

    premium_icon Dire economy is time to push for much-needed infrastructure

    Politics Interest rates have been slashed to a record low.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 4:00 PM