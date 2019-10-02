Gatton mum accused of robbery granted bail

A Gatton mother has been granted bail while she waits for her robbery charges to come before the courts.

A Gatton mother has been granted bail while she waits for her robbery charges to come before the courts.

A GATTON mother of two accused of taking part in a serious robbery has been granted bail.

Kily Sharee Clinghan, 39, is facing charges over her alleged role in the alleged assault of a man and theft of his car outside a Blue Mountain Heights residence on March 26.

Ms Clinghan was initially refused bail in Toowoomba Magistrates Court and has remained in jail since March while she waits for her charges to be dealt with.

In the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, Justice Thomas Bradley granted Ms Clinghan bail.

He ordered that Ms Clinghan make no contact with the alleged co-offenders or victim, be regularly drug tested and adhere to a strict curfew.

Ms Clinghan's matter will next be mentioned on December 12. - NewsRegional