Gatton man told cops he didn’t know pavement was pub property

A GATTON man told police he did not know he was banned from the footpath outside a local pub, after being asked to leave the venue.

Jayden Harm was charged with public nuisance and failing to leave licenced premises after causing a disturbance at the Royal Hotel, Gatton in October.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police were called to the pub on October 1, at 7.30pm after Harm refused the staffs directions to leave the venue.

Sergeant Windsor said Harm was involved in a heated argument with another patron and was told to leave but remained outside on the footpath.

The prosecutor said hotel staff witnessed Harm grab another patron by the collar while outside after he told them he was waiting for a lift.

Police questioned the 22-year-old local farm hand on October 30, and issued hin with a notice to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on November 30.

Harm pleaded guilty to the two offences on Monday.

Magistrate Graham Lee convicted and fined Harm $300 referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.