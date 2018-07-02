Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Gatton man found dead after fight had been to hospital

Tara Miko
by
2nd Jul 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:35 PM

DETECTIVES are awaiting the results of a post mortem as part of ongoing investigations into a man's death in Gatton at the weekend.

The Gatton man, 38, was found unconscious at a South St home about 7.45pm Friday and died a short time later.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said the man's death was being treated as "unexplained" until the results of the post mortem, which are expected this week.

Inspector Strohfeldt said initial investigations had indicated the man had been involved in a physical altercation earlier Friday morning.

But he was unable to say if there was a link between the man's death and the fight, but confirmed he had sought medical treatment at a local hospital the day he died.

"We've got information he may have been involved in an altercation but at this point it is an unexplained death," he said.

"He's been to the Gatton Hospital in relation to an issue he had, and he had been released.

"We are unsure what has caused his death at this point."

Inspector Strohfeldt said no weapons were found at the home.

Investigations continue.

death editors picks gatton investigations lew strohfeldt toowoomba crime unexplained death
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for Ipswich man

    premium_icon Tributes flow for Ipswich man

    News TRIBUTES are flowing for Ipswich man Jay Rice.

    • 2nd Jul 2018 1:01 PM
    Man critically injured in highway accident

    Man critically injured in highway accident

    Breaking Grave concerns for man involved in single vehicle accident

    • 2nd Jul 2018 1:09 PM
    Ipswich's A-League football hopes receive massive boost

    premium_icon Ipswich's A-League football hopes receive massive boost

    News City named in top 10 contenders for national expansion

    Businessman owed $48K 'sees red', attacks car

    premium_icon Businessman owed $48K 'sees red', attacks car

    News Ipswich man's mistake in dealing with debt collection

    Local Partners