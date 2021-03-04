Menu
A Gatton man charged with nine offences drove 2000 kilometers to front court after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Crime

Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

Hugh Suffell
4th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
Darren John Appleyard emailed the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 8, stating he could not appear in court as he was working remotely.

READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

With Appleyard’s charges dating back nearly 12 months, Magistrate Damian Carroll issued a warrant for his arrest and said “we can’t just keep waiting around for him”.

Two weeks later on February 22, Appleyard fronted the Gatton court and said he had “just travelled 2000 kilometres to be here,” from South Australia.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told he court he was “surprised” Appleyard had turned up.

Appleyard was charged with nine offences - three charges of driving uninsured, two charges of driving unregistered, tampering with number plates, operating a vehicle without plates during confiscation period, driving while fatigued and contravening a direction of police.

LOCAL NEWS: Police bust man asleep in car: Drugs, cash, property seized

Appleyard asked for his matters to be adjourned until he sought legal advice.

Magistrate Peter Saggers adjourned the charges for mention on March 29, and released Appleyard on bail.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

