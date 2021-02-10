Gatton man drinks 12 Great Northerns, rolls car, flees scene

​A Gatton man has been busted for drink driving after he gave a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, two hours after hitting a power pole and rolling his car into a ditch.

Willie Atkin Au pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February, 8 to one charge of driving over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police attended a car crash on January 17, on Forest Hill Fernvale Road, Lynford.

When police arrived, they found a Toyota Camry on the side of the road that appeared to have rolled after hitting a power pole.

Police made inquiries into the vehicles registration and tracked it to Au who had fled the scene.

When police attended Au's Gatton home later that morning, Au told police he had "drunk 12 cans of Great Northern" before driving his car, senior sergeant Windsor said.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Au provided a specimen of breath for analysis that conveyed a blood alcohol reading of 0.104 at approximately 9.30am that morning.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Au told police he crashed his car around 7am.

Au told Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll that he had been drinking until 1am that morning because of family issues back home in the Solomons.

Magistrate Carroll asked Au if he "had a drinking problem", citing he had been in court previously for a drink driving offence.

Au told the court he did not have a drinking problem.

Magistrate Carroll fined Au $750 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

The magistrate also ordered an interlock device be installed on his car for 12 months from when he applied for a new licence.

No conviction was recorded.