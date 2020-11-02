Gatton man charged with string of offences

A Gatton stalker who broke into an aged care facility was also busted on CCTV stealing confectionery from a local supermarket.

Christopher Spears, 42, walked out of Coles Gatton with a trolley full of groceries he didn’t pay for on December 31.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard last Monday that Spears committed the crime because “he was hungry”.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Spears stole $76 worth of groceries from the supermarket.

Sgt Windsor said the store manager provided police with CCTV footage showing the father-of-four leaving the store.

“Police subsequently traced him to his home address in Gatton that evening where he made a free and frank admission,” Snr Sgt Windsor said.

His string of crimes continued on April 14, when he was busted with 0.1 grams of Methamphetamine when intercepted by police on Railway Street.

But on August 3, Spears was seen jumping the fence into the Churches of Christ Care - Amaroo Aged Care facility on Logan Street by a security guard to collect a piece of wire.

“The security guard has observed the defendant using a tool to cause damage to a section of fencing before running away,” snr sgt Windsor said.

But Spears’ lawyer claimed his client did not know he was trespassing.

Spears also had two charges of unlawful stalking upheld, resulting in Spears being banned from having contact with two named females for a period of five years.

Spears pleaded guilty to:

2 charges of stealing;

Driving a motor vehicle while a relevant drug was present in saliva while the holder of a probationary licence;

2 charges of contravening a requirement given by a police officer to attend Gatton Police Station;

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs;

Trespass;

Wilful damage.

Acting Magistrate Lisa O’Neill sentenced Spears to 12 months’ probation for all charges.

All charges and convictions were recorded