Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.
The man will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.
Crime

Gatton man charged with attempted murder

4th Nov 2018 8:27 AM

DETECTIVES have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in Gatton yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to a Dwyer St home about 1.35pm following reports of a disturbance.

Officers located a 29-year-old woman who had allegedly sustained several stab wounds to her torso and back.

She was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

A 57-year-old Gatton man, who was taken into custody at the scene, has been charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on tomorrow.

It is believed the man and woman are known to each other.

Related Items

attempted murder editors picks gatton news toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    UFO spotted 'darting around the sky' near Toowoomba

    UFO spotted 'darting around the sky' near Toowoomba

    Offbeat THE truth is out there, or so a video posted to Facebook appears to reveal.

    Why fiercely loyal 200-game legend nearly gave game away

    premium_icon Why fiercely loyal 200-game legend nearly gave game away

    Cricket Sippel reflects on top achievement and beating biggest challenge

    Pet cat rushed for surgery after eating ball of wool

    premium_icon Pet cat rushed for surgery after eating ball of wool

    Pets & Animals Ipswich pet cat lucky to be alive

    Residents find thousands in $5 notes in backyards

    Residents find thousands in $5 notes in backyards

    Offbeat $10,000 in $5 notes has fallen from the sky across the city

    Local Partners