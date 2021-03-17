Menu
Two charges of driving with drugs has landed a Lockyer Valley man a hefty fine and loss of licence (file image).
Two charges of driving with drugs has landed a Lockyer Valley man a hefty fine and loss of licence (file image).
Crime

Gatton man busted driving on meth twice just days apart

Ali Kuchel
17th Mar 2021 10:30 AM | Updated: 18th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
Two charges of driving with drugs has landed a Lockyer Valley man a hefty fine and loss of licence.

During two separate occasions, Justin Daniel Hauser was caught driving in Gatton with meth in his system.

Hauser appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 15, and pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor said Hauser was initially busted on December 27 at 9.40am on William St, Gatton.

Hauser, 36, from Gatton, participated in a roadside drug test and was then taken to the Gatton police station for further testing.

On January 28, at 8.13am, he was again picked up in Gatton, this time on Cleary Street.

Sergeant Windsor said Hauser followed the same procedure, which produced a positive reading for meth.

Hauser represented himself and didn’t say anything about the incidents.

Magistrate Graham Osborne told Hauser not to drive, or it would be a two-year disqualification.

Hauser was fined $400 for the first offence and disqualified from driving for three months.

For the second offence, he was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Both fines were referred to SPER.

A conviction was recorded.

