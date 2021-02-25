Gatton K Hub officially opens doors to Lockyer community

Danny, Telina and Zelina, at the new Gatton K Hub. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Gatton could have been left with an empty building, but today, K Hub opened its doors to the Lockyer Valley community.

Greeting customer as they entered the revamped former Target store was store manager Danny Doust, who was the store manager when Target Gatton opened 16 years ago.

All 13 former Target employees transitioned across to Gatton's K Hub, in what has been described as an "exciting time" for Lockyer Valley residents.

Excited customers begin to line up for the Gatton K Hub opening on Thursday, February 25, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

"I am really glad all of my team transferred over and we are in the processing of hiring new team members from the local community," Mr Doust said.

Mr Doust has seen many changes in the retail industry, having started with Coles Variety store in Glen Innes, NSW, in 1979.

He's been with the business for 42 years, working at varying roles within Coles Variety stores as well position as store manager with several Target Country outlets.

He was the store manager at Gatton target within it opened 16 years ago and is "extremely proud" to be the store manager at K Hub Gatton.

Inside the new K Hub at Gatton. Photo: Ali Kuchel

"I really enjoy working in retail and being part of a team," he said.

"I have a passion for delivering what customers want by focusing on what the community needs."

Wesfarmers have been part of the Gatton community for the past 16 years and have continued it's journey with Kmart.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan was at the official opening and said the community would be "exceptionally surprised" when they walked through the doors.

Inside the new K Hub at Gatton. Photo: Ali Kuchel

"This is a great moment not only for the town of Gatton, but for everyone in our region," Cr Milligan said.

When asked if K Hub Gatton would impact local businesses, Cr Milligan didn't believe it would.

"It feels like an extension of Target that we already had," she said.

Inside the new K Hub at Gatton. Photo: Ali Kuchel

"It's a great place for people to pop in and it's about the jobs. It's really a business we previously had, it just feels bigger and better."

Customers are able to place click and collect orders for Target, Kmart and Catch for collection at K Hub Gatton.

Inside the new K Hub at Gatton. Photo: Ali Kuchel

A Kmart spokesperson said the store was stocked full of great value, on-trend products that were the 'best of the best'.

The spokesperson said additional recruitment for new casual team members was currently underway.

"Gatton is such an amazing town and we feel very proud to be part of it."

