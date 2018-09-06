Menu
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
Crime

Gatton cyclist murder-accused mentioned in city court

Tara Miko
by
6th Sep 2018 3:45 PM
POLICE have been given two months to compile a full brief of evidence against a woman they allege deliberately ran her car over a cyclist in 2012.

The adjournment was granted in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court where the murder charge against Joanne Marie McAuley was briefly mentioned.

Ms McAuley, 46, is charged with one count of murder over the death of cyclist Shui Ki Chan near Gatton.

Police allege Ms McAuley deliberately drove her car into the Hong Kong national on the night of August 22, 2012.

Mr Chan's death was the subject of a coronial inquiry, the finding of which in 2017 recommended police charge Ms McAuley with murder.

Charges were filed earlier this year.

Ms McAuley remains in custody as the matter progresses through the system and police compile a complete brief of evidence.

Prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb asked for two months to compile the file which had been made more difficult due to local police working with international authorities.

Those authorities include international police agencies.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark adjourned the matter to November 1 for a committal call-over in the same court.
 

cyclist death gatton toowoomba toowoomba magistrates court
Toowoomba Chronicle

