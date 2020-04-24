Menu
TAGGING PESTS: A 39-year-old man has been charged with graffitiing eight places around Gatton. Photo: FILE
Crime

Gatton cops arrest man behind ’not very good’ graffiti tags

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
24th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
POLICE have charged a man allegedly responsible for graffitiing a number of homes, businesses and public spaces around Gatton.

Though most people behind graffiti offences are juveniles, the man seemingly responsible for a series of eight “rough tags” in town is nearly 40.

The 39-year-old man, who police said is based in Gatton but isn’t a long-time resident, allegedly targeted areas between late March and April 14.

He has been linked to graffiti scrawled across the Salvation Army building, at the public toilets in Gatton’s CBD, on fences on Old College Road, on coronavirus caution signs at a Gatton playground, JJ Waste and Recycling and on the Lockyer Valley Ford and Mitsubishi building.

Gatton Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said the man had been creating a rough tag involving a serious of joined letters.

“It is a tag, but it’s not a very good one,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

“It’s a rough tag, rather than any street art.”

A member of the public tipped police off about who might be behind the tags and police conducted a search warrant at the man’s home.

He has been slapped with eight graffiti charges and has been served a notice to appear at the Gatton Magistrates Court.

Gatton Star

