Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
News

Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

by Shiloh Payne
21st Dec 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serious crash involving two cars and a truck has closed the Gateway Motorway northbound, while southbound traffic is also impacted.

The motorway is closed just after Miles Platting Road, Eight Mile Plains, causing more than 20km of congestion and delays in excess of 44 minutes.

 

 

 

 

Motorists travelling southbound are facing 16-minute delays.

 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated two people at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6.40am.

 

 

 

One man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient declined transport to hospital.

 

Originally published as Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

More Stories

brisbane crash eight mile plains gateway motorway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police believe abandoned house fire deliberately lit

        Premium Content Police believe abandoned house fire deliberately lit

        News Five firefighter crews battled the blaze late last night

        NAMED: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Premium Content NAMED: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Crime The QT publishes the full names of those people who have fronted court for drink...

        ‘Three house fires one year’: Firey on Christmas duty

        Premium Content ‘Three house fires one year’: Firey on Christmas duty

        News Christmas is just another day on the job for Ipswich firefighter

        Energy bills set to power down

        Premium Content Energy bills set to power down

        News Wind, solar drive power bill plunge