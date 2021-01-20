Gate kicking duo ‘just drinking and mucking around’

AN IPSWICH court has heard two men who were found loitering in a stranger’s yard kicked and damaged a gate after being accosted by an angry homeowner.

Wajarra Briggs and a co-offender left several dents in a Colorbond gate, but the owner was able to take photos of the men on her phone before they ran away.

Briggs, a cattle musterer who now lives at Windorah, was identified by the woman’s photos and the teenager went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two offences.

Briggs, 19, pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging a gate at Brassall on July 27 last year; unlawfully entering a yard at Brassall; and contravening a police requirement by failing to attend a police station to give identification details.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said police were called to a house at Neville Place at 12.45pm when the owner reported finding two male intruders in her rear yard.

Snr Const. Swanson said the yard was surrounded by a 2m-high timber fence with a large Colorbond gate.

Wajarra Briggs leaves court after pleading guilty to wilful damage.

The two males fled over the fence before police arrived.

Officers found the pair soon after at Wulkuraka train station, waiting for a train to Brisbane.

“They kicked the Colorbond gate multiple times to try and get out, causing many dents,” Snr Const. Swanson said.

The court heard Briggs had been sentenced in November in the Charleville court for offences committed after the Brassall incident.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Briggs completed year 12 at Ipswich State High, then found work as a musterer.

“He says there was nothing sinister about being in the yard. They had been drinking and were simply mucking around,” Mr Hoskin said.

After viewing photos of the damage, Magistrate David Shepherd said it was a serious example of the offence.

“It was just unnecessary. Whether you were affected by alcohol or not is not the point,” he said.

“The damage value is not known but can’t be assumed to have been a trivial amount.”

Briggs was convicted and fined $750.